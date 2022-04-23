Alaafin To Be Buried At Night- Oyo Mesi

The remains of the Alaafin.of Oyo, Oba Lanidi Adeyemi, will be buried tonight.

The Head of Oyo Mesi, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, said this in an interview with journalists at the palace on Saturday.

He said the Islamic prayer would be held earlier after which the body of the late Oba would be buried at Bara, (the name of the place where Oyo Obas are buried.)

The Chief Imam of Oyo, Alhaji Moshood Ajokideru, ably supported by other Islamic clerics prayed on the body of the late monarch at the palace.

Oba Adeyemi was brought out for prayers in a casket while the prayers was held at the frontage of Oba Adeyemi Hall.

The prayers lasted for few minutes, after which his corpse was taking back to the hall.