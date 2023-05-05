Alaba Int’l Market Not On Fire — Police

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Police Command has debunked reports of a fire outbreak at the popular Alaba International Market in the state.

Advertisement

The state Police Spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, reacted to the development on Friday after reports noted traders’ efforts to put out the raging inferno.

Hundeyin said: “Alaba Market Inferno: ‘This is a false narrative’ Acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire.

“Alaba Int’l Market is NOT on fire!”

Reports were suggesting that the market, located in the Ojo area of the state caught fire after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the shops, but details of the incident were sketchy.

On the other hand, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it had deployed Fire Crew to the scene, but angry mobs had prevented them from doing their job.

Advertisement

“The agency is consequently collaborating with Security Agents to address it,” a statement by the Director of the agency, Margaret Adeseye said.