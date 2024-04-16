IKEJA HELICOPTER CRASH: Lagos Employs Man Who Rescued Victims

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State government has offered employment to Mr. Asije Bright Oladotun, one of the two ‘heros’ that rescued the crew members onboard the ill-fated helicopter that crashed on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja in August last year.

He was absorbed into the state’s Fire and Rescue Service.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola.

According to Agboola, Asije was the only one employed because of qualification criteria. This suggests that the second person did not meet the qualification criteria.

“The Lagos State Government has fulfilled its pledge to employ the hero of the tragic helicopter crash on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, on August 1, 2023. Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visit to the scene, where he met the two heroes, the decision was made to offer employment to the qualified individual, who demonstrated exceptional bravery during the incident. Mr Asije Bright oladotun has been employed as a fireman.

“Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, announced that the selected hero, who played a crucial role in the initial response to the crash, will undergo rigorous training to become a firefighter. This training will prepare him for the responsibilities ahead.

“It is important to note that only one hero out of the two involved could be employed due to qualification criteria,” the Lagos Fire spokesperson said in a statement.

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited the scene of the crash had met with the two heroes and commended them for their bravery.

“We do not know the cause of the helicopter crash. That would be done by experts at the NSIB, which is an investigative bureau. But we are thankful that we got a very quick response both from Lagos State Emergency Service (LASEMA) and all the residents of the neighborhood, especially two very gallant citizens; Oluwafemi and Opeyemi. While everybody was running away, Opeyemi and Oluwafemi were the very first people that looked for water from the and they were able to also help to rescue the two passengers that were inside the helicopter,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

The fixed wing propeller aircraft with Registration Number 5NCCQ, belonging to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Limited, burst into flame after crashing into an old communication pole. There were two-crew members onboard the helicopter, which was on a test-run