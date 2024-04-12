American Football Star O.J Simpson, Accused Of Killing Wife Dies Of Cancer

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

American football star and actor Orenthal James Simpson popularly known as O.J. Simpson who was accused of murdering his wife has died of cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson was accused of slaying his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles in 1994 in what the media called ‘the trial of the century’, but was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial.

Advertisement

However, his verdict took a turn when a civil lawsuit found him guilty of her death in 1995.

Simpson in 1997 was also found liable for the two deaths by a predominately white jury in Santa Monica, California, he was ordered to pay $33.5m in damages.

Although he avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the duo deaths, Simpson in 2008 was convicted on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel and served nine years in a Nevada prison.

Confirming his death, Simpson’s agent said he succumbed to the fight against prostate cancer in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the family’s statement said.

Before his fall from grace, Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business.

In his football days, Simpson played 11 NFL seasons, nine of them with the Buffalo Bills, where he became known as “The Juice” on an offensive line known as “The Electric Company.”

He won four NFL rushing titles, rushed for 11,236 yards in his career, scored 76 touchdowns and played in five Pro Bowls.