NSCDC Tasks Private Guards With Detecting, Reporting Security Threats

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has urged private security guards in the Federal Capital Territory to move beyond routine gatekeeping and play a more active role in detecting and reporting security threats.

The agency said private guards are often the first to notice suspicious movements, unauthorised access and other warning signs at homes, offices and public facilities.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu, spoke on Friday during the passing-out parade of 260 private security operatives who completed a five-day refresher course on modern security management in Abuja.

The operatives were drawn from 40 private security companies operating in the Federal Capital Territory.

Odumosu said the changing nature of criminal activity required private guards to develop skills beyond checking visitors and guarding premises.

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“You are therefore potentially the first line of observation and early warning in many environments,” he said.

He urged the operatives to recognise, document and report suspicious activities promptly, saying early reporting could help prevent crimes.

According to him, criminal groups are adopting new methods and exploiting technology, making continuous training necessary for private security personnel.

Odumosu also cautioned the guards against compromising their duties for personal gain.

“Understand the environment. Know the vulnerabilities. Observe changes. Ask appropriate questions. Report suspicious activities to us immediately and leave the rest to us,” he said.

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He said private security companies should strengthen their internal reporting systems and maintain effective communication with security agencies.

Odumosu also called on private security firms to improve the welfare, remuneration and training of their personnel.

“Professional security requires professional personnel, and professional personnel require appropriate training, remuneration and welfare,” he said.

The 260 operatives received certificates after completing the refresher course, which ran from August 10 to 14 at the FCT Command Training Ground in Abuja.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, FCT Zone, Chief Lucky Ojealaro, urged the graduates to apply the knowledge gained during the training in the discharge of their duties.