9 Passengers Still Missing After Benue Bus Ambush

Nine passengers are still missing after suspected kidnappers ambushed a commercial bus travelling from Enugu to Abuja in Benue State, while five others have been rescued.

The 18-seater bus was attacked late Thursday along the Ankpechi-Omutele axis of Ohimini Local Government Area on the Otukpo-Adoka Road. The gunmen reportedly forced passengers out of the vehicle and marched them into a nearby forest.

Confirming the attack on Friday, spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, DSP Peter Aondongu, said security operatives launched a rescue operation that led to a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers.

He said five passengers, including a four-year-old boy, had been rescued, while nine others remained in captivity.

One of the rescued passengers sustained a gunshot injury during the operation and was taken to a medical facility in Otukpo for treatment.

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The attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents along parts of Benue’s road network, where travellers have increasingly become targets of kidnappers.

Aondongu said efforts were continuing to rescue the remaining victims and that the operation was being carried out with their safety in mind.

“The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Cletus Nwadiogbu, assured the victims’ families that security personnel would continue the search until the remaining passengers were freed.

“He also called on residents of communities around the affected area to remain vigilant and share credible information with the security agencies.”