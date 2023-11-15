ANAMBRA: Navy Hands Over Six Suspects Of Crude Oil Theft To NSCDC

The Nigerian Navy has handed over six suspects of crude oil theft to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Anambra State Command for further investigation and prosecution.

The NSCDC received the suspects on Tuesday, apprehended by officers of the Nigerian Navy, Onitsha Outpost.

Giving details of the arrest, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Commandant, NSCDC, Edwin Osuala, disclosed that on November 7, one Chinedu Okafor, 32, Abu Galaddima, 42, and Rishamah Abbass, 29, were arrested with two white J5 Vans.

The J5 Vans with registration nos: Anambra XA 929 ZBL and Anambra AWK 776 YZ laden with 100 sack bags of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil estimated to be about 5,000 litres, was arrested within Odekpe Community in Ogbaru local government area.

Also, on November 3, one Ugwu Donatus, 57, Chukwudi Eke, 52, and Nwabueze Daniel, 30, were arrested along Atani Road, Odekpe Community in Ogbaru local government area while conveying 70 sack bags of petroleum products.

The products were estimated to be about 3,500 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil in a white Nissan vehicle with registration no: Enugu ENU 391 XX.

A preliminary investigation was carried out, and according to Osuala, the outcome suggested that the products loaded at Osssamala Community in Ogbaru LGA were headed to Upper Iweka before their final destination.

He added that the owner of the product, identified as Emeka Emeka, is currently at large and there are sustained plans for his arrest.

The NSCDC who commended the Nigerian Navy for its fight against economic crimes in the country, saying the arrested suspects are assisting the command with useful information to aid the arrest of other accomplices.

He said, “I want to commend the Nigerian Navy for assisting the Corps being the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and the eradication of illegal dealings on petroleum products.

“With the successful handover of these suspects and the exhibits to us, we would immediately launch a credible investigation.

“We are assuring the Navy and members of the public that proper investigation would be carried out on the suspects and any other culprits involved with the case for possible prosecution.

“The handing over of the suspects and the exhibits to the NSCDC is a sign that security agencies operating in Anambra State are united in crime fighting.

“This synergy is what is needed to wage a full-scale war against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I want to advise these economic saboteurs to steer clear of Anambra State because we have activated our operational mechanism in all the nooks and crannies of the state to make this place hot for them to operate.

“They should either look for legitimate business to engage in or turn a new leaf.”