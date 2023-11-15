Return To Nigeria After Your Studies, Minister Tells 179 Scholarship Beneficiaries During Departure To Russia

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A total of 179 students awarded the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship in Russian for the 2023/2024 academic session are to depart Nigeria on Wednesday.

Speaking at the pre-departure briefing ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, charged the beneficiaries to uphold good values, focus on their studies and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director (Universities), Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, advised them to return to the country upon completion of their studies to help move Nigeria forward.

He noted that their selection was part of a broader plan of deepening the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which ensures that brilliant Nigerians are supported to get necessary knowledge, skills, and competence that would be useful in Nigeria’s development agenda.

He said, “I am happy to inform us that in spite of the global economic meltdown, the number of our development partners has increased and many of them now offer scholarships to Nigeria.

“I therefore, need to advise you not to see this as uncontrolled freedom to do things that would be a disgrace to you, your parents and the country. Nigeria is investing a lot in you and expects that the returns of the investment would manifest in your coming back to help move your nation forward.

“You must also strive to abide by the laws of your host country and remember to be your brother’s keeper. Most importantly, you need to make your presence known to the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow. This is very necessary based on our experiences from Ukraine.

“Your parents are also spending a lot of resources on you. Note that we all expect you return to our dear Country at the end of your studies to assist Nigeria to become a better place by contributing your quota to its development, using your new knowledge and skills,” he added.

Mamman urged parents of the awardees to always keep them in prayers and encourage them with sound advice at all times.

“You are further advised to make your parents and Nigeria proud by being worthy Ambassadors in the country of your studies.”