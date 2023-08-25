Angry Motorists Lay Curse On Petrol Marketers For Shortchanging Buyers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some motorists in Enugu metropolis on Friday, cursed some petroleum products marketers who adjust their metres to shortchange consumers.

This followed a revelation on Thursday by the state commissioner for special duties, Hon Emeka Ajogu, that some marketers under-dispense the quantities being displayed on their metres.

Ajogu had, following complaints from some citizens that they were shortchanged at petrol filling stations, embarked on-the-spot-checks of some of them where he uncovered that some marketers had tampered with their metres to make more profits.

Ayogu said it was unfortunate that in the face of the sufferings of the masses as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, and efforts of government to alleviate people’s sufferings, some marketers were bent on causing more hardships to the people, describing it as ‘unacceptable’.

The commissioner revealed that filling stations visited adjusted their metres and sold between N600- N620 per litre, respectively.

He added that every twenty litres of petrol bought, consumers were shortchanged N768.60, N702, N682.00, N575 N441.60, N480, and N256.2 respectively.

Goddy Odo, a bus driver, said, “It shall not be well with these blood-sucking marketers. While we now survive by His grace, somebody with his right senses is busy adjusting his metres to make more gains from the blood of the masses. I want the state government to have a monitoring team to arrest the perpetrators and bring to book. It is a financial crime and inhuman.”

Margarette Onyima, a car owner, said, “It is always the case with greedy people. How on earth can one explain that we are being dealt below the belt by the same people who suppose to have sympathy on common Nigerians? Greed is our major problem. You suffer hunger, politicians and now petroleum dealers exploiting us.”

Obinna Eze in his comment said, “Let sanctions be meted to culprits. “The affected filling stations should be sealed, their products dispensed to motorists free or charge and the masterminds prosecuted. It is an economic sabotage.”