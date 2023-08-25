JUST IN: ECOWAS Restates Use Of Force In Niger Republic ‘Not Ruled Out’

The ECOWAS has restated that employing the use of force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic is still very much on the table.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said this during a press briefing on the Niger political stand-off at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja.

“The use of force is still very much on the table as provided for by the ECOWAS instruments. The Heads of State have indicated that they will use all measures available to restore order.

“The Heads of State have demanded the return of constitutional order in Niger immediately,” he said.

Touray also clarified that ECOWAS never stated that the use of force would be deployed at the end of the seven-day deadline it had previously issued to the junta.

