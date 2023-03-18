APC Agents Work Against Own Party’s Guber Candidate, Support APP’s Mascot

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Agents of the All Progressives Congress in the Abia State gubernatorial and State Assembly elections are working against their party’s candidate Ikechi Emenike.

THE WHISTLER observed some APC agents convincing their supporters to vote for the Action Peoples Party’s candidate, Mascot Uzo Kalu.

At the polling unit 001 in Atan Abam, APC agents who confided in THE WHISTLER said they were paid to deliver Kalu’s brother, Mascot.

Mascoti is the younger brother to the former Abia State governor.

Kalu was re-elected on February 25 2023 as Senator representing Abia North.

The APC in the state has three notable factions: the Emenike faction, Orji Kalu’s faction and the Uche Ogah faction.

The governorship race in Abia has been tipped to be between the Labour Party’s candidate, Alex Otti and the Young People Party’s, Uche Aguoru.

Also among the contenders are People Democratic Party’s candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe, the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Gregory Ibe, the APC’s candidate, Emenike and Mascot Orji Kalu of the APP, who is Kalu’s younger brother.

Kalu has been accused by the party’s governorship candidate of anti party activities, but the Senator denied the allegation.

He, however, accused Emenike of insulting him during campaigns even before his kinsmen.

Kalu had said during an interview on Arise TV that Emenike did not inform him that he was contesting on the party’s platform.

He had also said he can not work against his own brother, adding he has not endorsed any particular candidate.

THE WHISTLER had reported that an insider in the Kalu’s faction said their principal had instructed them to work against Emenike.

The source added that, “Because of the faction in Abia APC, we did not monitor the Presidential and National Assembly elections which were held on February 25, 2023 with the APC agent tags. We monitored the election at the different polling units with APP tags to deliver Orji Kalu.

“The APC tags came to Emenike but because of the divisions in party structure, he denied the Orji Kalu faction and we did not get the APC agent tag in Abia North where Kalu has the structure.”