APC Chairmanship: Gov Zulum Has Not Endorsed Akume – Group

A group, Nassarawa Network of Academics in the All Progressives Congress, NNAA, has said Mr Babagana Zulum, Borno State Governor, has not endorsed Mr George Akume nor any other aspirant for the post of party’s national chairman.

The party’s national chairman is expected to emerge on the 26 of March, all things being equal, during its convention.

Akume is one of the dozens of aspirants aiming to replace Mr Adams Oshiomhole, who was ousted more than two years ago.

Reports emerged on Friday night, claiming Zulum had endorsed Akume for chairmanship, which would be a direct opposition to an aspirant allegedly anointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari was said to have given his support to former Nasarawa governor, Mr Abdullahi Adamu.

But on Saturday the group clarified that Zulum has not endorsed anyone let alone Akume, the group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Akwanga noted that Zulum’s good name was an attraction for people to sell their aspirants.

According to him, people were merely trying to use “Governor Zulum’s overwhelming popularity and respect to further the ambition of George Akume, whereas Nassarawa state has far more competent aspirants”.

He explained that five members of NNAA witnessed when Zulum met Akume alongside other politicians and held discussion which featured the need for the north central to form a consensus in a peaceful manner.

“The truth is that Zulum commands so much respect and like other leaders, Zulum played a major role towards stabilizing the party more so that the then embattled APC national chairman, Mai Mala Buni is from Yobe and Borno and always work together,” he explained.

He argued that, “We believe Zulum wanted the party to stabilize under Mai Mala Buni and the leaders want a smooth transition. So, there is nothing like Zulum endorsing Akume.

“The issue is about reaching consensus. Some people simply tried to use Governor Zulum’s overwhelming popularity and respect to further the ambition of Akume, whereas Nassarawa State has far more competent aspirants, if we are to look at the merits of Senators Tanko Almakura and Abdullahi Adamu,” Akwanga argued in the statement.

He further pointed out that, “We have watched the way most of the APC Governors including Professor Zulum have been showing neutrality over the contest for national chairmanship of APC.

“The neutrality of most of the APC Governors over the APC chairmanship is one that is worthy of emulation and commendation. But to fabricate and plant stories which suggest that Professor Zulum has endorsed any candidate in private is to attempt to play smart by half and pitch other candidates against the hardworking governor of Borno State whose performance and status as a professor has endeared him to many Nigerian people,” he said.

He added that “it is also a clear act of making Zulum look disrespectful to President Muhammadu Buhari who has shown interest in having a national chairman from Nasarawa state.”

He expressed optimism that the APC will come out better and stronger, especially with the strong leadership and political will President Buhari has shown in bringing peace and stability to the party.