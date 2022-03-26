APC Convention Photo: Man Caught With Weapons, Charms, Over 200 Thugs Arrested

By Isuma Mark and Justina Simon
Picture: Man arrested at the venue of the APC National Convention with charms and knife among other dangerous weapons.

The ongoing National Convention of the All Progressives Congress at Eagles Square, Abuja
has been quite a sight.

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have made some generous seizure of weapons from thugs imported to the venue.

THE WHISTLER witnessed the arrest of a man who was caught with dangerous weapons and charms, after beating several security checks.

Over 200 thugs were arrested at the venue, as some were taken to the station in police van.

The man who was arrested with charms and knives,among other dangerous weapons, was whisked away by the police.

An injured woman whose leg was broken during the stampede was helped into an ambulance.

