Explosion Rocks Kaduna As Terrorists Prevent Plane From Take Off

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Terrorists have reportedly killed a member of staff of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Kaduna Airport on Saturday.

The incident occured after armed men suspected to be terrorists prevented an AZMAN aircraft scheduled for Lagos from take off.

The plane scheduled to take off at about 12:30pm could not due to the presence of assailants.

It was learnt that the staff of NAMA was shot around the runway area of the airport.

Meanwhile, some residents of Danmani community, Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries following an explosion in the area.

An explosive dropped beside a POS operator’s shop, near a Mosque in the area had denoted, causing serious injury on the operator.

Reports said the incident affected his legs and while his finger nails were badly affected. It was gathered that three people also sustained injuries.

The incident came weeks after the state government called for cautioned among residents on the new trend where terrorists randomly plant explosives across the state.

The government had asked that residents become vigilant, and avoid large gatherings.

