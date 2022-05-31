APC Primary: Relief For Okorocha As Abuja Court Grants Him N500m Bail

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West senatorial district.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted Senator Rochas Okorocha, bail.

Okorocha is one of the presidential aspirants for the All Progressive Congress.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted him bail with a N500 million bail bond with one surety in like sum.

Okorocha was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 25.

He was subsequently arraigned on Monday on an alleged fraud to the tune of N2.9bn.

But he pleaded not guilty to the charges instituted against him by the anti-graft agency.

Anyim Chinenye, and five other defendants (companies) pleaded not guilty as well.

Continuation of trial has been adjourned to November 7.

The EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed the charges accusing the former governor of diverting public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9bn.

He has not appeared in court for arraignment since and EFCC had claimed he was evading service.

But Okorocha had said that another court division had restrained the EFCC from arresting or probing him.

