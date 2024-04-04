BREAKING: EFCC Produces Binance Executive In Federal High Court

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An official of Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, has been produced in court over alleged tax evasion.

He’s being arraigned alongside Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from custody a few weeks again, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, Binance was accused of failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service in order to pay relevant taxes in Nigeria.

The FIRS further accused the company of failing to issue invoices to subscribers on its platform to enable it to determine and pay value-added taxes.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency brought Gambaryan, the second defendant, into the court heavily armed.

Hearing in his arraignment has commenced at the time of filing this report.