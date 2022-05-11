‘APC Worse Than PDP’ – Adamu Garba Dumps Ruling Party

– Describes APC As Undemocratic Institution

Presidential hopeful, Adamu Garba, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the party has turned out to be doing much worse than the People’s Democratic Party it fought to unseat from power in 2015.

Garba, in a letter addressed to the party chairman in Karewa ward, Adamawa State, said the party has taken “some exclusionary practices” which are against democratic tenets.

“My resignation was due to the fact that APC as a party has lost its moral bearing and has taken to some exclusionary practices which are against standard democratic tenets.

“More importantly, as a young man who believes in the future of Nigeria and had high hopes in APC before now, I cannot continue to retain membership of a party that favours money beyond competency, vested interest beyond common interest, chronic elitism beyond public good, politics of exclusion beyond inclusion.

“I do not, in all honesty, sincerely and with consciousness, believe that any young man in Nigeria has a future or model worthy of emulation for the benefit of Nigeria in APC. I believe the party has drifted so much from the original beliefs of its foundation to a something more cynical, undemocratic institution.

“I further believe that the party has failed in its promises to deliver public good over the years, betrayed the public trust, and has turned out to be doing much worse than what we fought so hard to dethrone in the then PDP government,” the resignation letter reads.

The presidential aspirant, who was a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, had earlier criticized the party for the high cost of its presidential forms, accusing the APC of turning its forthcoming primary election into a business venture.