‘No Longer A Credible Opposition To APC’- Ihedioha, Others Resign As Members Of PDP

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has resigned from being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His resignation was contained in a letter he submitted to the Chairman Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Mbutu Ward, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State and seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The former governor revealed that he is living the party because the party had toyed routes that are at variance to his beliefs and feels the it’s not strong enough as an opposition party.

His Letter reads: “Since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the development and transformation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as one of the founding members. All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.

“I have had the benefit of serving and benefitting from the party at various levels. Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs.

“Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Advertisement

“It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately. While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one.

“Despite this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.”

In a similar event, THE WHISTLER had reported that about seven other members of PDP submitted their resignation letters as members of the party.

Some of the former members include: Chris Okewulonu, Hon. Onwubuariri Obinna Kingsley, Chief Stanley Ekezie, Kissinger Ikeokwu, Chukwuemeka Nwokeke Gregory, Obioma M. Iheduru, and John C. Nwiwu.