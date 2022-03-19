Apostle Suleiman Opens Free Food Restaurant For Less Privileged

The President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, Apostle Joshua Suleiman, on Saturday officially launched a free food restaurant (Joliz Kitchen), drawing accolades from those who visited the place.

The cleric said that the restaurant will continue to operate “forever” and that the less privileged can walk into the restaurant and eat for free.

Addressing the people who were seen eating different delicacies in a video uploaded by the church’s Television network, Celebration TV, the apostle said the gesture will not end.

“What we are starting today is something that will be going on forever. By the grace of God, you will not beg,” he said.

Giving an insight into why he chose to embark on the project, Suleiman had in February, 2022 said he was divinely inspired to go into it.

According to him, he planned feeding 1,000 people, irrespective of their religion, with an estimated budget of 24 million monthly.

“There is a project that God is helping us to start, mind blowing project. It has been in my heart. A project to have a 12 hour restaurant, from 12 hours it will metamorphose into 24 hours; a restaurant to feed people free, we are spending 6 million naira weekly, 24 million every month, put all the budget in place, start it to be feeding at least a 1000 people every week.

“Just walk in there whether you are Muslim, Christian, hunger has no religious inclination,” he had said during a service in his church.

A woman who identified herself as Dcn Nneka Ogbonna, from Kaduna, said other clergy should join the apostle’s initiative.

“If we have three of his kind, we will be out of poverty. It is a very rare opportunity,” she said on Saturday.

For Amirah from Kano state, she came to the venue when she heard about it some weeks back.

“I said I would love to come even though I am a Muslim,” she replied a church official in a video floated on its Facebook page.