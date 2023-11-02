Appeal Court Reverses Sacking Of Kogi East Senator Jibrin Isah

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified the election victory of Senator Jibrin Isah as the lawmaker representing Kogi East Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Isah of the All Progressives Congress winner of the poll.

But Victor Adoji of the Peoples Democratic Party challenged his return because votes were cancelled in several polling units where PVCs collected were higher than the margin of lead.

Adoji had urged the Tribunal to quash Isah’s election and order for a supplementary election in the polling units given the testimony of some witnesses in INEC.

The tribunal chaired by Justice K.A. Orjiako subsequently annulled Isah’s victory and ordered a supplementary poll.

Dissatisfied, Isah approached the appeal court for a final determination.

In its judgement on Thursday, the appellate court faulted the Tribunal for relying on an incompetent witness to annul Isah’s election victory.

The court also expunged the exhibits presented by the INEC official from the records of the court and subsequently reinstated Isah.

“The appeal succeeds. The judgement of the tribunal is hereby set aside and the appellant’s election is affirmed,” the court held.