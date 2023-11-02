I’m Like Governor In FCT, Not Interested In Rivers Money, Wike Says Amid Feud With Fubara

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, said he is satisfied with his current role and not interested in financial support or resources from Rivers State.

Wike stated this during a meeting on Thursday with the Rivers State Caucus of the 10th National Assembly, amid an ongoing dispute between him and the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, representing the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, and Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, the caucus were said to have declared their support for Wike.

Wike had been accused of sponsoring the attempt by the Rivers Assembly to impeach Governor Fubara.

But addressing the lawmakers during the visit, Wike said, “You that we have given this opportunity to, don’t go and disappoint your state. Don’t go and disappoint your state. When you make mistakes, we will call you that you are making a mistake, take it in good faith that we are calling your attention because we think that you are derailing. When we call you, don’t say we are expecting kickback from you of 25%, or so and so per cent.

“I thought that all of us are one. We have built this political structure for long. Since 2015 we have emerged victorious. As the opposition party from 2015, I saw hell. The Federal Government fought me left right and centre, but with your support, we survived. When you work as a team, you will discover that it is difficult for an outsider to defeat you at home.

“I am not interested in the governance of Rivers State. I am not interested. I am here sitting as a governor, (with) all the functions I have. But I am interested in the political structure of Rivers State which we have built for years.

“If anybody dares to bring it down, the person will face the crisis he wants in his life. Perform or don’t perform, but don’t touch our political structure. Anybody who puts his hand in our structure, anything you see, take it,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Chinda, who spoke for the group, said the purpose of the visit was to show solidarity with the minister and express their gratitude for his assistance during the elections.

He said the minister’s appointment was entirely merited, emphasizing that Wike played a key role in securing their positions in the National Assembly.

“We thank you for invaluable support for all of us. You supported us all through the primaries. You are the reason why we are in the National Assembly today.”

Among the members of the caucus who paid a visit to Wike were the three Senators representing Rivers State, Senator Barinada Mingi, Senator Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who had previously served as Deputy Governor under Wike’s leadership, and Senator Allwell Onyeso.

The House of Representatives members present included Honorable Felix Nwike, Honorable Boniface Emerungwa, Blessing Emezureke, Victor Onozor, Fun Deakor, Solomon Bob, Kelechi Nworgu, Kingsley Chinda, Hart Cyril Goodwill, and Allison Anderson.