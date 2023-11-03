Appeal Court Upholds Election Of Two Labour Party Federal Lawmakers In Abia

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, on Friday, dismissed the judgment by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of the lawmaker representing Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State, Rep Amobi Ogah.

The Tribunal had declared Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as the winner of the February 25 National Assembly election for Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

In a similar development, the Appeal Court also sitting in Lagos upheld the election of Honourable Obi Aguocha as the duly elected Member Representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The court in its ruling on the Appeal brought before it on Friday by the former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia had earlier in September dismissed the petition of Rt Hon Orji and that of the PDP.