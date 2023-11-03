Federal Pensioners Warn Groups Against ‘Frivolous’ Attacks On PTAD, Ejikeme

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Pensioner (FCSP) Sunday Omezi, on Friday, cautioned those making ‘frivolous’ allegations against the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and its Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme to desist from such action.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, had reappointed Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, as the Executive Secretary PTAD for a second term of office.

Advertisement

Her reappointment, which stakeholders have hailed is being faulted by a faceless group in some section of the media (Not THE WHISTLER)

Reacting to the publication, Omezi described it as “a taste of fabrications, frivolities and mischief.”

He said, “May we use this medium to express our profound gratitude to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the reappointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Chioma Ejikeme, as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for a second term of office.

“We must say that the reappointment is a well-deserved one, in view of her track record in the administration of pension, culminating in the prompt payment of monthly pensions, payment of pension arrears, as well as landmark innovations that has eased the process of pension management, and the overall improvement of pensioners’ welfare.

Advertisement

“The FCSP as a major stakeholder under the purview of PTAD, is not party to the publication and the issues raised thereof by those responsible for the said publication.

“It is also imperative at this juncture to let the authorities and general public know that the few individuals responsible for the said publication are speaking for themselves alone, and not for the generality of the pensioners, as they claimed, as they neither have the mandate of the pensioners nor representing the pensioners at whatever capacity.

“However, this is not to say that there are no teething problems, and room for more improvement, as it is always prevalent in any human endeavour, but the achievements so far, are very visible, and we are hoping that her second tenure will consolidate and complement the success so far achieved.”