Genesis Academy Will Breed Talents For Nigeria’s Hospitality Industry- Orazulike

… As NCDMB Boss Commends Group’s Achievements

The Chairman and Managing Director of the Genesis Group, Dr. Nnaeto Orazulike, has said that the newly launched Genesis Academy by the Group in Port Harcourt will be a game changer for the hospitality industry in the country.

Orazulike said this at the commissioning of the corporate Head Office and Training Academy of the hospitality conglomerate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Genesis Group was founded in 1991 and has since grown to a conglomerate with diverse business interests including restaurants, catering, snack food manufacturing, hotels, cinemas, and real estate development.

Orazulike said, “We have grown a lot in the hospitality business. We have also grown in the oil and gas business where we are partners to Shell Drilling Ltd, the largest shallow-water drilling company in the world.”

Genesis now operates seven standard hotels across the country, managing 30 restaurants in eight states and operating 12 cinemas.

“The conglomerate has employed over 2,500 persons across its various operations.”

The CEO said the academy, built by the Group will breed talents in Hotel and Tourism Management, Client Service Dynamics, Business Processes, Etiquette, Emotional Intelligence, Logistics and Supply Chain.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote said the company has played a crucial role in catering services for major oil and gas companies in the country.

Wabote said the requirements for catering in the oil and gas industry, in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act does not allow for the lowering of standards under any guise.

He said, “The ability to cook is perhaps just about 20 per cent of what is required to provide good catering service for the oil and gas industry.

“The ambience, how you serve the food, the people you use to serve the food, how you preserve the food, the quality of the substance you use are the most important conditions. It is all-encompassing.”

Wabote said Genesis has shown strict compliance in both local and international best practices in safety, quality and regulatory requirements.

According to the NCDMB boss, Genesis is one of the organisations in Nigeria where female staff far outnumber their male counterparts.