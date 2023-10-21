Appointment Of Abia Born Chioma Asagwara As Health Minister In Canada Excites Otti

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has hailed the appointment of Chioma Asagwara as the new Health Minister and deputy premier of the province of Manitoba in Canada.

Chioma was recently appointed as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier of the Province of Manitoba, Canada.

Advertisement

Otti described her success story as an inspiration to all Nigerians, particularly the youth who have dreams and talents to nurture.

In a post on X, Otti said, “I am delighted to congratulate Uzoma Chioma Asagwara on her historic appointment as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier of the Province of Manitoba, Canada.

“This is a remarkable achievement that showcases her dedication, excellence, and leadership in the fields of health and public service.

“Uzoma Chioma Asagwara is a proud daughter of Abia State, born to Nigerian parents from Olokoro Umuahia. Her success story serves as an inspiration to all Nigerians, particularly the youth who have dreams and talents to nurture.

Advertisement

“She exemplifies that with passion, dedication, and perseverance, no goal is unattainable. Furthermore, she demonstrated that our Nigerian heritage is a source of pride and strength, not a limitation.

“I am proud of Uzoma Chioma Asagwara and extend my best wishes in her new position. I am hopeful that she will continue to serve humanity with compassion, integrity, and professionalism.

“I also hope that she will maintain her connection with her roots and remain an inspiration for other Nigerians in the diaspora.”