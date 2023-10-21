‘One Per Cent Of My Pain Is Gone’ – Mother Of Murdered Model Finally Speaks

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Reveals How Killaboi Was Arrested In Sierra Leone

Cordelia Okonye, the mother of the slain Augusta, a model allegedly killed and left to rot, has finally spoken, saying that one per cent of her pain is gone.

Advertisement

Okonye’a reactions followed the arrest of her late daughter’s boyfriend and Nigerian socialite, Nnanyereugo Benjamin Best, also known as Killaboi, in Sierra Leone.

This is her first public appearance and reaction since the death of Augusta on July 13, 2023, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in his apartment.

Killaboi made the headlines in July when he took to social media to confess to murdering Augusta. He would later apologise and threaten to take his life.

Three months later, the Lagos police declared the suspect wanted with a detailed description of him to expedite his arrest.

Advertisement

In an emotional Facebook post on Saturday, the mother revealed how Killaboi was finally nabbed in Sierra Leone after he had changed his entire identity with fake names.

The mother further noted that she had pleaded with her daughter’s alleged killer to turn himself in, but he ignored her.

Okonye said that his failure to comply, having confessed to her that killing her daughter was a mistake, self-defence, she decided to send his passport photograph to all her relatives.

She said, “He blocked me after alleging I pimped my daughter out to men, which I never did.

“So what I did, I sent his passport photographs to all my relatives, friends, and family across the globe and told them he has a tattoo that identifies him.

Advertisement

“So along the line, my cousin in Sierra Leone on the first hinted to me that ‘I saw somebody like him. Immediately, my son and a cousin went to Sierra Leone.

“A day before my son and cousin got to Sierra Leone, they declared Killaboi wanted. He was already hiding in the country.

“The commissioner of police was contacted. Killaboi killed my daughter and left her corpse to rot before taking her phone.

“Best killed my daughter on the 13th of July and got a Sierra Leonean passport on the 28th of July. He was eventually arrested yesterday (Thursday).”

“One per cent of the pain is gone this morning that Benjamin is caught.”