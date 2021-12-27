Army Apprehends ‘IPOB Commander’ In Enugu

Troops of the Nigerian Army conducting Exercise GOLDEN DAWN have arrested one Godwin Nnamdi, an alleged leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state.

A statement on Sunday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the IPOB leader was arrested during joint clearance operations at a camp suspected to be the fortress of IPOB/ESN members located at Akpowfu Forest in Nkanu East LGA.

According to him, troops engaged the IPOB members in a fire fight, compelling them to take to their heels and leading to the arrest of their leader.

He said various items including one AK 47 rifle, one magazine containing 21 7. 62mm rounds, and one handset, amongst others were recovered.

Onyema added that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for the successes recorded thus far, charged them to comb and clear all suspected hideouts of criminal elements in their areas of responsibility.

Recall that THE WHISTLER reported how the army defused 4 explosives allegedly planted by IPOB members in Imo state earlier this month.