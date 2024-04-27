Army, DSS Kill Seven Terrorists In Sokoto As Three Kingpins Eliminated In Zamfara

A combined operation of the Department of State Security Services(DSS) and Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed seven terrorists in Madachi, Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred while responding to a distress call of an incursion of terrorists moving on 40 motorcycles toward the Modachi general area

Counter-Insurgents expert, Zagazola Makama revealed that some of the assailants, during the operation also escaped with bullet wounds toward the axis of Shinkafi.

The operatives further recovered include seven AK47 rifles, four motorcycles, two pounds and four cutlasses.

Meanwhile, a joint effort with the Militia Joint Task Force eliminated three bandit kingpins in Tidibale, and Gangara villages of ISA and Sabon Birnin LGA of Zamfara.

The kingpins killed on April 26 include Kachillaha Mati, Jammo Bak, and one other ex-police personnel, Kachallah Yada, as well as several other fighters.

Jammo was reportedly dangerous and ruthless and was recorded to have forced a community to give him a Chieftaincy title.

Kachallah Yadda, on the other hand, an alleged Ex-police officer, is said to have been in charge of training the terrorists on weapons handling as well as illicit arms trafficking.

The death of the three terrorists was a huge blow to the terrorists’ camp in Zamfara, but a relief to the North West region.