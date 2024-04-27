NAFDAC Seals 50 Outlets For Selling Edible Oil In Dirty Environment

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

To promote healthy food consumption in the country, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday sealed 50 outlets in Kaduna State for selling edible oil under unhygienic conditions.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the agency’s X handle on Saturday.

The agency in February had earlier sealed up soft drink manufacturing companies in Abia State, over unhealthy production of drinks and beverages rolled into the market for consumption.

Also, at least 1,321 patent medicine stores in the Sabon Gari open market of Kano were sealed based on unwholesome pharmaceutical practices by the dealers.

Saturday operation, NAFDAC said, was part of a sensitisation workshop for dealers, focusing on Registration Procedures and Food Management.

The statement partly read, “NAFDAC has sealed fifty outlets in Kaduna for dispensing edible oil under unhygienic conditions, aiming to prevent potential health risks associated with contamination.

“The Director, North-West Zonal Office, Mrs. Josephine Dayilim highlighted the dangers of consuming oil processed in unsanitary environments, emphasising the risks of food poisoning, gastroenteritis, and even cancer due to inadequate processing and corrosive equipment.”

Dayilim also emphasised the importance of using food-grade materials and maintaining hygienic production environments to ensure consumer safety.