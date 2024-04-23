Arsenal Defeat Chelsea 5-0 To Boost Premier League Title Hopes

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 5-0 win over disappointing Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night to boost their Premier League title hopes.

Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto missed out for Chelsea, while Arteta handed Thomas Partey a rare start.

Advertisement

The Gunners enjoyed a blistering night in front of their fans with a sensational performance against a shambolic Chelsea side, who were bereft of ideas with the absence of Cole Palmer.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for Arsenal with a superb close range finish in the fourth minute.

Chelsea had some half chances but they couldn’t convert and they ended the first half without a shot in target.

The Gunners started the second half with purpose and intent. Ben White increased their

lead in the 52nd minute to make it 2-0.

Advertisement

Former Chelsea star, Kai Havertz produced a stunning finish to make it 3-0 seven minutes later.

He added his second goal of the night with a low drive in the box following a good work from Bukayo Saka to stun his former employers.

Havertz has now scored seven goals and recorded four assists in his last 10 Premier League games.

Ben White also completed his brace in the 70th minute from Martin Odegaard’s assist to make it 5-0 against a shell-shocked Chelsea side lacking ideas.

The Gunners produced arguably their best performance of the season against their London rivals to further underline their title credentials and condemned Pochettino’s men to an embarrassing loss.

Advertisement

Arsenal are now three points clear of second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand, while Manchester City are in the third position with two outstanding games.

Manchester City will be back in action against Brighton on Thursday at the Amex Stadium, while Liverpool makes a short trip to Everton on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s men will hope to continue their flourishing form when they travel to Tottenham on Sunday.