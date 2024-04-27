Again, Liverpool Stumble In Premier League Title Race

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

By Taiwo Ibrahim

Liverpool played out a disappointing 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday to dent their Premier League title hopes.

The Reds have been struggling for form in the last four games and they failed to get into their groove in a huge blow to their title chances.

Klopp’s men have won just once in their last four Premier League games and the story continued at the London Stadium.

Salah and Nunez started from the bench as Liverpool toiled to break West Ham open. Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the hosts finishing off a superb cross from Mohammed Kudus in the 43rd minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Roberson brought Liverpool back into the game with a low finish from Luis Diaz’s cross.

Liverpool took the lead after the hour mark when Cody Gakpo’s shot bounced off West Ham goalkeeper, Alphonso Areola to make it 2-1.

Michael Antonio dragged West Ham back into the game with a thumping header in the 77th minute to ensure the share of the spoils.

Klopp brought on Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez in a bid to snatch the maximum points but the trio couldn’t impact the game before the final whistle.

Salah and Klopp had a bitter argument on the touchline before he came on to sum up a frustrating afternoon for Liverpool.

Liverpool are in the third position with three games remaining, two points behind Arsenal, who have played a game less, while Manchester City have two games in hand.

Liverpool manager was disappointed with his team’s inability to win and he expressed his disappointment in a post-match interview.

Klopp said: “Very disappointed, obviously. I think everyone can see that only one team wins the game, and that is us with the chances we created, with the possession we had, with all the things we did. It was a tough one at the end of four games in 10 days period, but I think the players did really well.

“We just conceded out of nothing and need a few more chances and kind of scrappy goals in the end to score twice. When we are 2-1 up we could control it, and still as I said in a lot of moments playing really well but the final situation we didn’t take. That has been the story of the last four weeks.”

Klopp declined to comment on the row between him and Mohammed Salah before the end of the match.

He said: “No [I can’t say what was said], but we spoke about it already in the dressing room. That’s done.

Liverpool will be back in action against Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield.