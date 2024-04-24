Otti To Train Ten Thousand Abia Women On IT Skills

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia state government says it is partnering with the enterprise development centre, Office of the first Lady and Abia State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to train about ten thousand women from Abia.

Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu who stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting said the programme will focus on capacity building and business support programmes with particular emphasis on equipping participants with essential information technology skills for future endeavours.

He said “The calls for applications for the programme will soon commence, and of course you all know that this is pointed towards building capacity for Abians in different areas of endeavor, including SMES, and stand alone IT -experts.

“The overriding interest of the state government is to ensure that as many people as possible acquire IT-skills that will help them in the future”.

Prince Kanu also informed that Governor Otti has sponsored the participation of 26 individuals in Cyber Security Certification examinations, while noting that the sponsorship was provided through the state Ministry of Digital economy and SME’s.

The information Commissioner explained that the move is aimed at increasing the number of cyber security experts and fortified digital infrastructure within the state.

He added, “This initiative is made to substantially increase the number of cyber security experts in the state. Of course, we know that this is the way to go in this era of digital technology and artificial intelligence.

“You have to have people who are good in cyber security so that they can help the government maintain security in all necessary aspects of governance”.