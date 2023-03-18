Atiku Votes, Scores INEC Low As Fintiri Boast Of Victory

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has discredited the Independent Electoral Commission INEC for the conduct of the general elections, scoring the electoral umpire low at the ongoing governorship and state assembly polls.

Shortly after voting at about 11:25 am at his Ajiya Ward, polling unit 012 in Yola North, Adamawa State he said, he has no confidence at the exercise and scored INEC below expectations.

Atiku said he was disappointed at INEC because the commission has not taken any step to improve on its performance since the conduct of the recent presidential and National Assembly Elections.

However, the incumbent and Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has said so far the voting exercise was good and excellent.

Fintiri, while casting his vote at Kirchinga ward, polling units 004 in Madagali Local Government Areas about 250 km from the state capital said lNEC needs to improve and move away from the past

He called on the Commission to redeem itself following the conduct of the February 25 presidential and senatorial elections that were adjudged to be below expectations by Nigerians and the International community

He assured his supporters that he will surely win the governorship elections and called on other contestants in the various political parties in the state to concede defeat.

Fintiri said he has not received any serious problem regarding the election which means the election is peaceful throughout the state.

Also speaking on the election, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Aishatu Dahiru Binani Commended the exercise.

Binani who voted at Bako ward, Yola South LGA in the state capital said she will be victorious at the end of exercise.

She commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise adding that she has not received any news of security threats.

Ali Janga , DIG of Research and planning deployed from the NPF headquarters to the North East for the election said they have deployed Policemen across the state to provide adequate security for the state while the elections lasted.

Meanwhile the governorship and assembly elections commenced at exactly 7:30am in most of the polling units in the state capital.

There was low voter turnout blamed on dissatisfaction by the electorates following the outcome of the recent presidential and national assembly elections.