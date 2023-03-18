Voter Turnout Low In Adamawa State– Election Observer

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The turnout for the Gubernatorial elections in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital, is reportedly low.

Advertisement

An election observer who spoke to THE WHISTLER, expressed concern over the low turnout of people coming out to vote compared to the recently concluded presidential elections.

Maureen Danladi Panya, an observer from the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), said she had witnessed low turnout of voters at several polling units.

At polling Unit 038, Nyakore Market , where she was when she spoke to THE WHISTLER, it also registered low number of voters.

She said: “The accreditation and voting is going perfectly fine, but the turnout is very poor, especially for the women. No vote buying was observed because security agents are present.

“We had some group of thugs who came and sat close to the polling unit, smoking badly and disturbing the voters as voters started complaining but the security was immediately alerted by the observer from Nigerian Women Trust Fund and action was immediately taken and the thugs left.

Advertisement

“Security personnel are going round the Jambutu ward to ensure the safety of people and to avoid any form of violence during the electoral process.”

Panya said that voting is also being done secretly without any form of assistance to avoid rigging.

She added that elderly persons, pregnant women and people living with disability were prioritised to vote first.

According to her, she observed that the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC were all doing their work perfectly including party agents and other observers present.

Judith Jacob, a voter at Polling Unit 004, at Jambutu Primary School said because of the low turnout, she did not spend up to 30 minutes to cast her vote.

Advertisement

Giving her reasons, she said: “Because people did not come out massively as they did during the presidential.

“During the presidential election, the crowd was huge, but during this Gubernatorial, you’ll pass and see a few people seated at a polling unit. Everybody don tire!”

Ijai Pius, whose polling unit is at Karewa Primary School PU 060, told this website he was able to cast his vote early.

“Yes, the turnout is not up to last elections (the presidential elections), but people are still trooping in to vote. I left the PU since 9:10am,” he said.