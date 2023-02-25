Atiku Wins Polling Unit

32 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has won his Ajiya Ward Polling Unit 012, at Yola North LGA, Adamawa State

Atiku scored 282 to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate,Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who scored 57 votes to come second while Labour Party (LP) scored one vote..

Atiku cast his vote at his Polling Unit at about 9am in the morning on Saturday.

At Yola North in Gwadabawa ward , polling unit 014 , PDP candidate scored 112, APC 57 and LP 37.

The results were declared by INEC presiding officers.