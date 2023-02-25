KANO: INEC Ad-hoc Official In Polling Unit Complains Of BVAS Network Unavailability

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An ad-hoc official of the Independent National Electoral Commission operating at Polling Unit 032, Gaida Primary School, Chirenchi Ward, Kunboso LGA, Kano, has complained that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System being used in the area is not working properly due to network unavailability.

The official disclosed this to THE WHISTLER at the voting area which has about 138 registered voters.

“We sent the result but the BVAS keeps saying the network is not available. I checked and it is still showing the same thing,” the official told THE WHISTLER.

The official added that when he called relevant authorities to lay a complaint, he was told to carry on with accreditation.

“We still called the person in charge of BVAS but he said no problem, that we should just continue accreditation,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the election is going on smoothly in other areas, wards, and polling units visited by THE WHISTLER in Madobi, Nassarawa LGAs including the same LGA where a complaint was made from a polling unit.