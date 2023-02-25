Obi Defeats Tinubu At Polling Unit 052, Alausa Ikeja

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the Saturday’s presidential election at Polling Unit 052 Ward 3 , Alausa/Oregun, Ikeja LGA, Lagos State.

Obi polled a total of 9 votes to defeat Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 8 and 2 votes, respectively.

This is according to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Presiding Officer for the Polling Unit, Abdulkareem Bashir.

Giving a breakdown of the voting process, Bashir gave the total number of registered voters as 62, total number of accredited voters as 19, number of ballot papers issued as 100, number of unused ballot papers as 81, number of spoilt ballot as 0, rejected votes was also zero, while the total number of valid papers was 19.

Polling Unit 052 is about five meters away from the Polling Unit 085, Alausa/Junction of Olu-Oni Close, Alausa Ward, where the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, voted.

For the Senatorial election, APC won with 11 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the PDP got 1 and 6 votes, respectively.

According to Bashir, Labour Party also polled 9 votes to defeat APC and PDP, which polled 8 and 2 votes, respectively in the House of Representative election.