Attack On Igbo Traders: Sanwo-Olu Preaches Peace As Police Restore Normalcy

Following reports of violence in some parts of Lagos State on Monday, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on Lagosians to eschew violence.

There were reports of violence in parts of the state, particularly reported attacks on some traders of Igbo origin.

Sanwo-Olu said that law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the state.

He called on the residents of the state to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment.

“We got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning, however, all is calm now. There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture.

“I therefore urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

“I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain,” the governor said.

A Twitter user @VictorIsrael_ had made a post on the microblogging app on Monday, alleging that Igbos were being attacked, because the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi defeated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the state.

“APC thugs are on the rampage on the streets of Lagos because Peter Obi won Tinubu. In Abibu Oki street off Broadstreet in Mandilas market Lagos island, they are chasing the Igbos, robbing them and destroying properties,” he had tweeted.

However, reacting to the post, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Igbo traders were chased away by some hoodlums.

According to Hundeyin, police responded swiftly and prevented anyone from being attacked or robbed, as widely claimed, adding that normalcy was restored and officers remained on ground.

“I urge us not to fall for tribal bigotry. The complaint was that IGBOs were being attacked and robbed.

“I investigated and found it true that Igbo traders were specifically being chased away by some hoodlums over the insistence of the traders to open shop today despite an agreement by all the traders that shops would not open yesterday and today. @LagosPoliceNG would not condone that. Patrol teams from three different units were swiftly despatched there. Our swift response prevented anyone from being attacked or robbed, as widely claimed.

“Normalcy was restored and officers remained on ground. The complaint brought up was addressed squarely, not shying away from the facts.

“I urge us not to see things from the lens of tribalism (as I am being wrongly accused of) but from the lens of facts and figures,” he tweeted.