Tinubu Appoints Zenith Bank Founder Jim Ovia As Student Loan Fund Chairman

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jim Ovia, the founder of Zenith Bank and renowned Nigerian businessman, as the chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) board.

The announcement was made in a State House press release on Friday.

Advertisement

According to the presidency, Ovia’s appointment is aimed at advancing Tinubu’s vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student is denied higher education due to lack of funds.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who made the announcement on Friday, described Ovia as “a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

“He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.”

Ngelale added, “The National Student Loan Programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

Advertisement

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the implementing institution of this innovation, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.

“The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds and of ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.”