105 Inmates Still On The Run As Hope To Recapture Escapees Hang In Balance

Nearly 48 hours after 119 inmates fled the Suleja Medium Security Correctional Centre in Niger State and 14 were recaptured, the hope of rearresting the fleeing inmates has remained bleak.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), announced on Thursday, said it had rearrested 14 fleeing inmates after Wednesday’s rainstorm gave way to the escape of the inmates.

A top source at the NCoS disclosed to THE WHISTLER that there has been no update on the recapturing of the escapees while expressing concerns that the fleeing inmates may have navigated their way using the various routes connecting the neighbouring states.

“We are yet to receive any update on the fleeing inmates. Once there is an update, the Service will issue an update,” the source noted on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reported on Thursday that the Niger Police Command alongside other security agencies were combing the surrounding areas of the custodial centre to rearrest the escapees.

Giving an update on the matter, the Command’s spokesperson, Abiodun Wasiu told THE WHISTLER that although it is not in the position to issue numerical updates on the recaptured escapees, security operatives are still searching for them.

He said, “Immediately the incident occurred the Area command, Suleja mobilised all our men in the division in that axis, and other security agencies and they have commenced rearresting the inmates but I cannot give you statistical updates except the NCoS.

“And the purpose of making that announcement public is for neighbouring states to also be aware — they have been communicated to formally and informally— the neighbouring states such as Kogi, Kaduna and FCT have been alerted.

“I am also sure that they are working in collaboration with all security agencies to ensure that they do not cross over to another state.”

Wasiu further advised the residents of Niger and the general public to be vigilant and report strange faces to the nearest security agencies.

“These inmates are escaping properly through some communities, and they will look strange.

“So, if it is not the community where they are not known, it is the communities where they are known; people would know such a person has been away for some time, and they should quickly alert the police.”

He said the fleeing inmates often have physical traits that could be easily spotted, and reiterated the need for the public to report all strange movements and persons to the nearest police station.