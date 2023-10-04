Avoid Internet Fraud, It Comes With Consequences – EFCC Warns Students

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned the students of Federal Government College, Obi/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State to stay away from internet fraud.

The warning was given by the Port Harcourt’s Zonal Commander of the EFCC, ACE 1 Ahmed. M. Ghali through DSE Adie Placidus in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during a one day sensitization lecture organised by Cot Cyber Consults.

Ghali stressed that indulging in cyber crimes comes with grave and devastating consequences as it can lead to legal sanctions, imprisonment, fines and convictions.

He further explained to avoid these, students should spend their time more profitably exploring the internet positively as undergraduates and not to indulge in cyber crimes

Ghali spoke on the topic, “The Financial Consequences of Cyber Crimes”, explaining that the essence of the lecture was to enable youths to have deeper knowledge of the effects of internet fraud.

He explained that cybercrimes if not properly tackled could have adverse financial effects on the society and the nation.

He said, “This is a critical issue that affects individuals, businesses and even nations. Each day, millions of people fall victims of cybercrimes, often resulting in significant financial losses.

“Cyber criminals impersonate legitimate institutions to trick individuals into revealing their personal information which can lead to drained bank accounts, unauthorised card charges or even identity theft and several others.”

Ghali further noted that although cybercrimes are destructive in nature, they can also be prevented through enhanced public awareness and sensitization of end-users.

According to him, such sensitization can be on the need to ensure cyber security at all times, become vigilant when browsing, never click on unfamiliar links or adverts, always ensure websites are safe before entering credentials and using strong passwords.