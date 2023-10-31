Avoid Night Journey, Board Vehicles At Approved Parks, NYSC Tells Corps Members

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,487 corps members to Gombe State for the 2023 Batch “C” Stream I orientation exercise.

A statement signed by the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, Jennifer Laha on Tuesday, stated that the corps members are expected to report to the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

It added that the Governor of the state, Muhammadu Yahaya, is expected to preside over the event, including the Chief Judge of the state, Halima Mohammed who will administer the oath of allegiance to the corps members.

“In Gombe State, the course is scheduled to be held at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amada, Akko LGA and a total of 1487 prospective corps members are deployed to the state.

“The formal opening/Swearing-in ceremony comes up on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, at 10:00 am. The Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Yahaya, is expected to preside over the event while the Chief Judge of the state will administer the oath of allegiance to the corps members deployed to the state for national service,” it said.

She advised the prospective corps members to ensure early arrival at the camp while assuring that all arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise in the state.

“I wish to also advise all prospective corps members to avoid night journeys and to board buses or cars at approved motor parks,” she said.

She appealed to the residents of Gombe State to accord the prospective corps members the usual hospitality that the state was known for.

“We, therefore, enjoin the peace-loving people of Gombe state especially those around Akko LGA and environs to accord the prospective corps members the usual members the usual hospitality that Gombe State is known for,” she said.