NOUN Graduates Can Now Go For NYSC Scheme, Law School As Tinubu Directs Inclusion

Graduates of the National Open University Nigeria(NOUN) can now heave a sigh of relief as the President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Education to include them in the National Open University in the National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Before now, the NYSC has been issuing ‘Letter of Exclusion from National Service’ to graduates of the institution.

The President has also resolved the longstanding admittance of NOUN Law graduates to participate in Law School in the country for equal opportunities.

Tinubu disclosed this during his presentation at the 13th convocation ceremony of NOUN, at the university’s Convocation Arena, Jabi, Abuja.

The president who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission(NUC) Biodun Saliu, however stated that the NOUN graduates that will go for services must fall within the age bracket as allowed by the law.

“With the changing demographics of our great nation, the government has recognised the importance of allowing NOUN graduates to participate in the NYSC scheme.

“The doors of the Law School are now open to the graduates, ensuring equal opportunities for all. Any remaining concerns or uncertainties should be promptly addressed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“We will continue to do this in order to improve quality, access, and affordability.

“Government is, therefore, committed through the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC to provide the enabling environment to ensure a good delivery of this mode of education in Nigeria,” he said.

He also pledged his administration’s commitment to enhancing ODL to expand access to higher education across the nation, emphasizing that the utilisation of ODL is essential for meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The president expressed satisfaction with what NOUN has become, stressing that it is a central figure in advancing the government’s commitment to achieving educational goals through ICT.

