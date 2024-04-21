Bagudu And Tinubu’s Promise Of Economic Turnaround

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a time when negativity often surrounds discussions about Nigeria, it’s high time we focused on positive solutions that can make our country great again.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is evidently doing the job he was elected to do.

He has many work horses who’re sweating 24/7 to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Undoubtedly, one of them is the tireless Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is working diligently to turn the Nigerian economy around.

President Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing the nation is evident, as he pledged to transform the economy and create a better future for all Nigerians, especially the youth.

With Bagudu at the helm of economic planning, Tinubu has found a worthy ally who is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring necessary measures are in place for sustainable development and growth.

Critical reforms are being implemented to address macroeconomic imbalances and stabilize the economy, opening a window of opportunity for transformative impact on the lives of millions.

This opportunity can establish a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth, benefiting both the nation and its people.

The minister’s high-level meetings with top investors are crucial in supporting the economy and creating job opportunities for Nigerian youth.

Agriculture, a vital sector for nation-building, must be revitalized through sustainable practices that balance benefits and costs.

By integrating Nigeria’s food system with other West African, Central African, and North African countries, we can harness opportunities and overcome challenges together.

During a recent dialogue with Dr. Donal Brown, IFAD Vice President, Sen. Bagudu emphasized the need for improved investment and collaboration.

He highlighted the importance of integrating Nigeria’s food system with its neighboring regions, presenting opportunities for growth and development.

This investment can help create more food security for Nigerians and create jobs opportunities.

Senator Abubakar Bagudu as we all know who distinguished himself as two-term governor of Kebbi State, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of the country.

As governor of Kebbi, his administration made significant strides in various sectors,which includes ,agriculture, particularly in rice farming,infrastructural development, human development, and empowerment.

From the onset of his governorship, Bagudu was determined to transform Kebbi State into an agrarian economy, a decision that has proven to be a major revenue earner for the state.

As a testament to his dedication, Bagudu continued his agricultural-focused initiatives even after his tenure as governor.

As the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Bagudu’s understanding of the importance of agriculture has been evident in his efforts to boost the national economy through this sector.

This was recently demonstrated when he, along with the Minister of Agriculture and other dignitaries, commissioned a tomato farming and processing facility, GB Foods, in Kebbi State.

This event serves as a clear indication of Bagudu’s unwavering support for investment in the agricultural sector to foster economic growth and stability.

Economic planning, which involves making decisions regarding the allocation of resources, has been a priority for Bagudu, as demonstrated by his decision to improve the road leading to his office, showcasing his understanding of the needs of the people and his ability to solve problems effectively.

Senator Abubakar Bagudu’s contributions to the development of Kebbi State and Nigeria as a whole are commendable. His leadership qualities, coupled with his dedication to the betterment of his people, have set a remarkable example for other leaders to follow.

As we witness this era of positive changes under President Tinubu’s administration, let us celebrate their efforts and join hands in support.

Together, we can make Nigeria a beacon of hope, progress and prosperity, proving that a positive outlook can indeed lead to a brighter future for all.

Margaret Titilayo Oboh is an aide of the Minister of National Planning.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.