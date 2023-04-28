Banana Island: We Didn’t Issue Permit For Collapsed Building- NIWA

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says the allegations by the Lagos State government that the authority is culpable in unapproved extension into the water on Banana Island, has no weight.

Sanwo-Olu had last Saturday during an inspection tour expressed unhappiness over what he called “unapproved extension into the water” on Banana Island.

According to the governor, there are several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and NIWA.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a seven -storey building under construction collapsed in the Banana Island area of the state on April 12.

“You have all seen the extent of what I will call an unapproved extension into the water. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is even not where we are. It is way in front there and you can see that several extensions have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). These are the two federal agencies that have been culpable for those extensions.

“They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have the responsibility for building approvals and from what I have been told, all of the four buildings around the collapsed building never applied for approval,” Sanwo-Olu had said.

But reacting in a statement on Friday, NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jibril Darda’u, said investigations carried out revealed that the collapsed building was constructed on lines 15 and 16 of the original plan of Banana Island.

The Authority maintained that under the Act that established NIWA, there is no provision mandating it to issue building approvals and Certificate of Occupancy.

According to the statement, the Authority only issues permits for use of Right of Way, activities within the Waterways of Nigeria, and reclamation, adding that it did not grant any permit in respect of the site where the seven-storey building collapsed.

NIWA noted that building permits are within the jurisdiction of state governments, adding that “where such permit are illegally obtained such faults or omission can only be attributed to the State Government that issued them and not the federal Government or any of its agencies as in the instant case.”

“The Authority is established by NIWA Act CAP N47 LFN 2004 and there is no provision in the said Act where the Authority is mandated by Law to Issue building permits/approvals and Certificate of Occupancy.

“The Authority as a law abiding Agency of Federal Government and in compliance with its establishing Act issues permits for Use of Right of Way, activities within the Waterways of Nigeria, and reclamation.

“The Authority never granted any license or permit in respect of the site where the collapse occurred.

“Investigations carried out shows that the collapsed building was constructed on lines 15 and 16 of the original plan of Banana Island thus the said collapse building were not constructed on any subsequent extensions.

“The responsibility to inspect every stage of building construction remains that of Lagos State Government and her officials and where there are failures in the performance of such duties the blame should not be transferred to the Federal Government particularly the National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA).

“In the light of the above, the allegations by the Lagos State Government against NIWA are short on facts and carries no weight.

“Meanwhile the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NIWA has visited the site of the incident and ordered the immediate suspension of all reclamation activities within the Island pending the conclusion of the investigation ordered by the Lagos State Government,” the statement added.