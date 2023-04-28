Ohanaeze Tells Igbos To Ignore Letter Asking Them Not To Participate In 2023 Census In Lagos

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told Igbos resident in Lagos to ignore a letter circulating online, which is asking them not to participate in the forthcoming census in the state.

Advertisement

The letter, which has the letterhead “Nzuko Ndi Igbo Di Na Ala Lagos”, is addressed to chairmen of markets across the state.

Although the letter was signed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the said association, names were not given.

According to the letter, the decision for Igbos in Lagos not to participate in the forthcoming census is because of intimidation of Igbos in the state.

The letter read: “I am writing to inform you about the welfare of Igbo people in Lagos. The killing of the Igbos after the election, burning of their market and shops. The intimidation of Igbos in Lagos.

“Moreso, none of the Igbos in Lagos will be involved in the upcoming census. All Igbos should go home for the census as we were marginalized not to vote during the last February, 2023 election.

Advertisement

“Igwe Fred of Ajao Estate suggested to bring security in the market to protect the markets/shops of Igbos in Lagos and he was arrested and detained.

“For this reason, we Igbos in Lagos have agreed to shutdown the whole market for 2 weeks, which include transporters in Lagos State, with effect from 3rd day of May, 2023.

“We implore all Igbos to adhere strictly to this direction.”

But reacting to the letter, the President of Ohanaeze in the state, Chief Ogbonna Aguene, called on Igbos in the state to ignore the letter and participate in the census exercise.

Aguene said that whoever wrote the letter was speaking for himself, and for Igbos residing in the state.

Advertisement

He also advised Ndigbo in the state to be mindful of what they say in public, so as not to create problems for themselves.

“I believe that people create association and make some commentary that is not for Ndigbo, anyway,” he told THE WHISTLER Friday evening.

“Whoever wrote the letter, maybe on his own concern, it is not generally for Ndigbo. Who and who participate (d) on the letter? That’s my question. Who and who signed the letter? And what are the positions of those that signed the letter?” he queried.