Barcelona Suffer Loss As Shakhtar Donetsk Win 1-0

Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night snatched all three points after a well deserved win over the Spanish side FC Barcelona in their Champions League group clash.

This is Barcelona’s first loss in Europe this season but the manner of the defeat would be a source of concern for the manager, Xavi Hernandez.

Of greater concern to Xavi would be the team’s struggle in front of goal registering just one goal in as many matches in the season that is not yet half way.

They took their low scoring form in La Liga to Europe and was always expected to haunt them.

Playing against a highly fluid and sleek passing Ukrainian outfit would always pose a problem and it proved fatal for the Catalans.

In the end, it was a well deserved victory as Barcelona failed to deliver more than one shot on target, often misplacing passes.

Shakhtar delivered four shots on target as they mounted pressure on the visitor.

The only goal of the game came after 40 minutes via a cross which found Danylo Sikan unmarked in the box, and the young striker headed the ball into the net.

The Ukrainians thought they had made it 2-0 courtesy of a sensational strike by Newerton, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

Barcelona is still top of Group H with 9 points while Fc Porto and Shakhtar are second and third respectively, with 6 points each.