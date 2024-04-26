Why I Changed My Mind About Leaving Barcelona -Xavi

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on the reason behind his decision to remain at the club after making a U-turn on his decision to leave the club in the summer.

Xavi announced in January that he would walk away from his childhood club in June following their miserable run of form, but the Spaniard has now changed his mind and has now opted to stay.

He announced his decision to stay after a meeting with the club’s President, Joan Laporta and members of the board.

It has been a difficult month for Barcelona, they were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG and they fell 11 points behind Real Madrid in the Laliga title race, which means they will end the season trohpyless.

Xavi has now revealed the reasons behind his dramatic U-turn.

He said: “It was not a simple decision, in January I said (I would leave) because I thought it was best for the club,”

“I am full of hope, these three months have made me change, the players believe in it, and wise people are willing to rectify, here I am.

“It’s not about ego, or money, I have energy, I see the fans are happy and proud — it’s a cocktail of reasons, above all the confidence of the president and (sporting director) Deco.”

He also revealed that the team has improved despite failing to defend the title they won last season.

He said: “Above all I said yesterday to Deco, the president… that the team has improved a lot.

“Two years ago we went to Bayern (Munich) and I had the feeling that we weren’t up to it. Now I think we’re in shape to compete with the biggest teams in Europe.

“I have the feeling that this year (the Champions League) escaped us by just a couple of small things, we will try again, I’m excited to — now it’s in our hands.”

Reacting to the news that Xavi will continue his relationship with the club, Barcelona President, Joan Laporta is delighted to continue his excellent relationship with the club’s legend.

Laporta said: “It’s great news that Xavi is staying,”

“The team we have, that is (still) consolidating, with very young players, needs that stability.

“Xavi is a reference for young players and we can see that — today I’m especially pleased, and the board has unanimously supported this decision.”

Barcelona will be hoping the club can end the season on a high despite having nothing to play for with five games to go in the league.

Starting with a home clash against Valencia on Monday followed by a tough encounter with Champions League chasing Girona next Saturday.