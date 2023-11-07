We’ll No Longer Shut Down Businesses Under Investigation But Allow Them Thrive – EFCC Chairman Olukoyede

414 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has said as part of EFCC’s mandate, the Commission would make conscious efforts to redeem the image of Nigeria in the global community.

The Chairman said this on Tuesday in Lagos, while addressing officers of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Advertisement

He said: “We will drive this to tell the whole world that we are ready to get out of this mess. We will do our own and pressurize other stakeholders to do theirs.”

According to Olukoyede the anti-corruption fights should be premised on initiatives and modalities capable of stimulating economic growth and development in the overall interests of Nigerians.

“There is a need to redirect our focus towards what we were set up to do in Nigeria, which is to drive economic development. We will tilt our focus towards that area. We will work to drive economic development, create wealth and employment.

“The era of winding down businesses by way of investigation is gone. We will look into the mix-fund rules that separate proceeds of crimes from legitimate money so as to allow businesses to grow,” the EFCC boss pointed out.

Advertisement

He also charged officers of the Commission to uphold the core values of the EFCC which include integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration in the discharge of their duties in order to justify their engagement.

He stressed that the anti-corruption drive must open up atmosphere of accountability and transparency in the country.

Olukoyede said: “You must be professional in all you do. Our image should reflect our core values. I have been part of this system. I was out for three years and I know the way things are.”