VIDEO: Attack On Army Personnel Stirs Tension In Osun Community

Anxiety gripped the Iree community in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State on Tuesday after hoodlums mobbed some Nigerian Army personnel.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the hoodlums, led by a political thug named Gbedu, accosted the soldiers, who were on their way to Osun State Polytechnic Iree on an unspecified mission.

A 12-second video trending on social media showed hoodlums beating one of the soldiers repeatedly on the head.

As of the time of filing this report, information about the mob attack on the army personnel was still sketchy.

However, army personnel have mobilized to the community, causing residents to flee their homes.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

“Some miscreants in Iree attacked personnel of the Nigeria Army who were on a mission to Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and wounded some of them,” she said. “What led to the attack is still sketchy.”